Encompass Health (EHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,285,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8,546.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190,849 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 13.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,174,000 after acquiring an additional 64,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

