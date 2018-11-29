Endava (DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DAVA opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 38.03. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AXA acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,213,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endava (DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/endava-dava-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.