Endava (DAVA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 275-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.86 million.Endava also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.82-0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

