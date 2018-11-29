Energizer (ENR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Energizer to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $199,222.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,369.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Energizer by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Energizer by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.