ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE ET opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.68%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $14,930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,441,000 shares of company stock worth $53,229,050. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

