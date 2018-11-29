Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFSC. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 98,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Q. Arnold bought 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,168.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

