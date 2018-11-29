EOS (EOS) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $875.16 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00070481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000501 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Coindeal, Bitbns, Exmo, TOPBTC, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z, OEX, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, COSS, BitMart, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Tidebit, IDCM, RightBTC, Coinone, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, YoBit, Kuna, Bilaxy, Mercatox, Coinsuper, Gate.io, CoinBene, WazirX, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Koinex, Kraken, ABCC, C2CX, Ovis, IDAX, Zebpay, GOPAX, OTCBTC, DOBI trade, Coinrail, ChaoEX, BigONE, Bibox, CoinExchange, Binance, Tidex, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, LBank, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Rfinex, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Liqui, CoinEx, QBTC, Livecoin, EXX and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

