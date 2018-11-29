EQT (EQT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 27,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,073. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, Director Philip G. Behrman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $330,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $150,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in EQT by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in EQT by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

