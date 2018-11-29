EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of EQT GP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EQT GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EQT GP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,865. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQT GP has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT GP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. EQT GP’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT GP during the second quarter valued at $3,794,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,815,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT GP by 37.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 66,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT GP

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

