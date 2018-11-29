equinet Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

equinet set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.08 ($72.19).

ETR:DRI opened at €44.88 ($52.19) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 1-year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

