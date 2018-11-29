Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,287,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,354,000 after buying an additional 112,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,060,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,564,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $383.31. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $478.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. MED cut their price objective on Equinix to $460.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.

In other news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $1,068,945.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/equinix-inc-eqix-position-lifted-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.