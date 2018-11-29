Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 29th (ALK, AT1, ATUS, BARC, BPL, BPMP, BURL, CEC1, CHS, CQP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 29th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $71.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc alerts:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.85 ($10.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €49.40 ($57.44) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $606.00 to $601.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $16.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $73.00 to $71.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €208.00 ($241.86) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was given a $56.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was given a $5.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was given a $12.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.