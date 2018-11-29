Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 29th (ALK, AT1, ATUS, BARC, BPL, BPMP, BURL, CEC1, CHS, CQP)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2018

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 29th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $63.00 to $71.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.85 ($10.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was given a $3.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €49.40 ($57.44) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was given a $32.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) was given a $15.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $606.00 to $601.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $16.50. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was given a $19.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $73.00 to $71.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $61.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €208.00 ($241.86) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was given a $56.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was given a $5.00 price target by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was given a $105.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was given a $12.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNILEVER/PAR VTG FPD 0.031111 (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

