EquiTrader (EQT) Price Reaches $0.0419

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded up 61.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. EquiTrader has a market cap of $476,097.00 and $19.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, EquiTrader has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EquiTrader alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00798429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011961 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EquiTrader (CRYPTO:EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,468,696 coins and its circulating supply is 11,368,696 coins. EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EquiTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EquiTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.