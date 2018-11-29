Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,638,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 545,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,946,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Essent Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 419,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,001,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 27,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $1,244,072.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,515 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,468 shares of company stock worth $3,941,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 19,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,022. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/essent-group-ltd-esnt-stake-lessened-by-trexquant-investment-lp.html.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.