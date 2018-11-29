Essential Energy Services (ESN) Trading Up 8.8%

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 104,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 90,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.05 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates through two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

