Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 160,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 379,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Europa Oil & Gas (EOG) Shares Up 9.3%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/europa-oil-gas-eog-shares-up-9-3.html.

About Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.