Everbridge (EVBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. 374,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $150,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,806,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,008,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 411,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.