Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $633,106.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,383,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after buying an additional 420,188 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,047,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 1,166,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,692. The company has a market capitalization of $743.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.36 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.