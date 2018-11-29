Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

