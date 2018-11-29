Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after buying an additional 2,982,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,580,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after buying an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,143,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,635,000 after buying an additional 376,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,828,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,311,000 after buying an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

