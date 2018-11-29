Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $77.00 target price by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 625,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 207,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after buying an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 128,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.