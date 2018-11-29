Facebook (FB) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Shares of FB stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook has a 52 week low of $126.85 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $34,259,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,889. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

