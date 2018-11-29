Facebook, Inc. (FB) Insider Sells $308,017.08 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $308,017.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.68. 24,079,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,554,607. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Arch Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.8% during the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $65,194,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 420.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

