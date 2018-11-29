Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLMN. Northland Securities started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

FLMN opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 944,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $10,769,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

