Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Steel Partners worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Steel Partners by 37.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 36,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 51,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 290,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Shares of SPLP opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Family Management Corp Increases Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/family-management-corp-increases-holdings-in-steel-partners-holdings-lp-splp.html.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.