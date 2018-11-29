Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (TRYIY) Stock Price

Press coverage about TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

