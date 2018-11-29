FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FCB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

Shares of FCB Financial stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FCB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. FCB Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FCB Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,391,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 78,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 436,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FCB Financial by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,362,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after buying an additional 516,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for FCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.