FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $108.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

