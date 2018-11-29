FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $1,925,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $280.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/fdx-advisors-inc-has-2-16-million-holdings-in-cooper-companies-inc-coo.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.