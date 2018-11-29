FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 175,250 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,250 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

