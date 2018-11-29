FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 8,875 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669,355 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after acquiring an additional 624,633 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,045,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,376,000 after acquiring an additional 570,572 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of WM stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

