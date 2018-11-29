Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $347.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.36 million. On average, analysts expect Ferrellgas Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Shares of FGP opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/ferrellgas-partners-fgp-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.