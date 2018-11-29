Fibria Celulose SA (FBR) Increases Dividend to $1.33 Per Share

Fibria Celulose SA (NYSE:FBR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.329 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Fibria Celulose’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Fibria Celulose has a dividend payout ratio of 76.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Fibria Celulose to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

FBR opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of -0.20. Fibria Celulose has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $22.05.

Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter. Fibria Celulose had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fibria Celulose will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FBR. Citigroup set a $22.00 target price on Fibria Celulose and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fibria Celulose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fibria Celulose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded Fibria Celulose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

About Fibria Celulose

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

