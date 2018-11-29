Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,353,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 701,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,994,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

