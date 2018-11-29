Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Position Increased by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CLS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CLS Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 642,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 543,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,087,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter.

FBND opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

