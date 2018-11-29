FIL Ltd Acquires New Position in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,357,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.99% of Navigators Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the second quarter worth about $9,699,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 618.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 283,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Navigators Group by 77.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 178,205 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Navigators Group in the third quarter worth about $7,687,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NAVG stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.56. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

