FIL Ltd Has $21.68 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 162,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 372,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $445,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

