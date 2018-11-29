FIL Ltd Invests $18.58 Million in Supervalu Inc. (SVU) Stock

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 576,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Supervalu by 11.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVU stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Supervalu Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supervalu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Supervalu in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Supervalu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Supervalu

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

