Financial Contrast: Repligen (RGEN) and Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $141.24 million 20.15 $28.35 million $0.69 94.06 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$52.11 million ($2.88) -11.58

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 12.61% 5.39% 4.31% Solid Biosciences N/A -63.10% -45.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Solid Biosciences 2 2 4 0 2.25

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Repligen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Solid Biosciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media. The company also provides chromatography products comprising OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of antibodies and recombinant proteins; and OPUS PD smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. Its chromatography products also comprise ELISA kits, which are analytical test kits to detect the presence of proteins and growth factors; chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand; and liquid chromatography products under the Spectra/Chrom brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell ATF systems that are filtration devices used in upstream processes to remove cellular metabolic waste products during the course of a fermentation run, freeing healthy cells to continue producing the biologic drug of interest; Sius TFF line of cassettes used in downstream biologic drug purification and formulation processes; KrosFlo line of hollow-fiber cartridges and TFF systems; Spectra/Por portfolio of laboratory and process dialysis products; and Pro-Connex single-use hollow-fiber module-bag-tubing sets. Repligen Corporation sells its bioprocessing products to life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations. The company has a collaboration agreement with Navigo Proteins GmbH for the advancement of affinity ligands used in monoclonal antibody (mAb) and non-mAb downstream purification processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

