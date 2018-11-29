Financial Review: dELiA*s (DLIAQ) versus CDW (CDW)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get dELiA*s alerts:

This table compares dELiA*s and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $15.19 billion 0.90 $523.00 million $3.88 23.48

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.24% 70.39% 10.33%

Dividends

CDW pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. dELiA*s does not pay a dividend. CDW pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

dELiA*s has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for dELiA*s and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 3 5 0 2.63

CDW has a consensus price target of $88.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%.

Summary

CDW beats dELiA*s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, printers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for dELiA*s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dELiA*s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.