Financial Review: New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) and Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 2.79 $466.20 million $0.81 12.62 Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Community Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 1 8 2 0 2.09 Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Home Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 26.41% 6.60% 0.83% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

