Financial Review: Teekay (TK) vs. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (PCFBY)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teekay is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion 0.24 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -3.26 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.49 billion 0.63 $3.61 million $0.02 209.50

Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -4.84% -2.07% -0.74% Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Teekay and Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teekay presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Teekay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teekay is more favorable than Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay beats Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2017, its fleet consisted of 217 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pac BASIN SHIPP/ADR

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company has a fleet of 222 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels, 81 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

