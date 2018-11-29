Financial Survey: HighCom Global Security (HCGS) vs. Pure Bioscience (PURE)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HighCom Global Security has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Bioscience has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Pure Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security -26.57% -24.48% -22.26% Pure Bioscience -419.50% -264.14% -204.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Pure Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $6.22 million 0.79 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Pure Bioscience $1.77 million 19.41 -$7.44 million ($0.11) -4.36

HighCom Global Security has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HighCom Global Security and Pure Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HighCom Global Security beats Pure Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighCom Global Security

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. It offers body armors, striker ballistic helmets, guardian hard armor plates, trooper soft armor vests, ballistic shields and plates, civilian armor system ballistic panels, and stingray ballistic blankets. The company also provides BlastWrap, a technology component to mitigate blast effects and suppresses post-blast fires. Its customers include independent distributors, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal government agencies, local police department, foreign entities, the United Nations, and law enforcement and corrections bodies. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. HighCom Global Security, Inc. is a subsidiary of 2538093 Ontario Inc.

About Pure Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. Its SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products comprising Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation used as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

