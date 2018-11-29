Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 350,000 Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Stock

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$868,000.00.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 113,900 shares of DHX Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$284,750.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 61,330 shares of DHX Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,898.90.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 326,000 shares of DHX Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$762,840.00.

Shares of DHX opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. DHX Media Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHX Media Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Echelon Wealth Partners cut DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on DHX Media from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

