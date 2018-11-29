First Bancorp (FBP) Holdings Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 554.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,489 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 1,771.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Bancorp by 26.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP opened at $9.02 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Bank of America raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

