First Community Co. (FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post sales of $11.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.92 million and the lowest is $11.70 million. First Community posted sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $46.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $46.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.81 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601. First Community has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other First Community news, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $130,637.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Community by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Community by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.