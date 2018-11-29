First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,157,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,298 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in First Data were worth $175,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in First Data by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 166,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Data by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,105 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Data during the 3rd quarter worth $7,013,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in First Data by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,085 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,718 shares of company stock worth $6,723,705. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Data stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,468. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/first-data-corp-fdc-holdings-increased-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.