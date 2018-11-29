First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,149 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 3.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,205,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5,526.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

NYSE:SLB opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

