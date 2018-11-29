First Hawaiian (FHB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

