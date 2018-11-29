First Majestic Silver (FR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.28

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 458987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 13,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Also, insider Todd Olson Anthony sold 30,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$247,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $622,900 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

